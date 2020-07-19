A. Marlien Arriola
May 27, 1962 — July 15, 2020
In Loving Memory
Marlien Arriola, 58, passed away at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. A Memorial service will be scheduled for a future date.
Marlien was born to Leonard Franklin Moore Jr. and Elvira Sotullo De Moore in Oakland, CA on May 27, 1962. Spending her younger years in the California area, she met and later married Harry Henry Arriola Jr. on August 21, 1983 in El Cajon, CA. In 1994 they made their way to Walla Walla from San Diego, CA. Marlien had many talents and those showed, she was a homemaker, a church secretary and most recently as a Vitality Director at Wheatland Village just to name a few. Marlien loved serving God, fishing, hunting, swimming, Disney, and visiting the ocean. She was gifted in anything she put her mind to, from crafting, dancing, gardening, and entertaining others. She was also a member of the Eastgate Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Marlien is survived by her husband, Harry Arriola Jr. of 36 years; two daughters, Crystal Arriola, Nikki Mamoulelis; son, Harry Arriola III; her parents, Frank Moore Jr., Elvira Sotullo De Moore; two sisters, Carmen Moore, Liz Elsner; two brothers, Leonard Moore III, James Moore; seven grandchildren, and 19 nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com