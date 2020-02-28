A. Dwayne May
May 19, 1947 — Feb. 27, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
A. Dwayne May, 72, died Feb. 27, 2020, at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
