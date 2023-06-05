A fire at Kelty’s Auto Parts on Sunday, June 4, caused about $25,000 of damage, but did not injury anyone.
Crews from the Walla Walla Fire Department, College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 were dispatched to Kelty’s in the 200 block of W Rees Avenue in Walla Walla at 2:02 a.m., according to a WWFD news release.
Firefighters found a stacked pile of 50 to 60 salvaged vehicles burning. No structures were threatened.
Crews had the fire under control by 2:40 a.m. Cause of the fire has not been determined.
