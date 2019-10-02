October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and local agencies are collecting items for women and families impacted.

Allstate agent Machelle Colligan is one of those with a drop off location from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 425 W. Tietan St. through Oct. 11, according to a release. Items also can be donated to YWCA Walla Walla at 213 S. First Ave.

The clothing and household goods will go to YWCA Walla Walla and are part of a multistate Allstate Foundation Purple Purse campaign meant to help more than 50 domestic violence nonprofits, the release stated.

Items needed include: silverware, bus passes/ticket books, pool passes, full-size bottles of shampoo/conditioner/deodorant, adult coloring books, pillows, twin-size bedding, colored pencils, vacuum cleaners, women’s underwear, laundry soap, cleaning wipes, baby supplies (not diapers), feminine hygiene products, washcloths and professional clothing.

For more information, contact Colligan at 529-5548 or the Walla Walla YWCA at 525-2570.

Those in a domestic violence or other abusive situation can call the Crisis Line 24/7 at 529-9922.