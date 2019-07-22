A Walla Walla boy who pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder earlier this month also pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of five counts each of first- and second-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The 15-year-old pleaded not guilty July 5 to allegedly plotting to kill his mother and sister and was deemed competent to stand trial in court after being mentally evaluated by a Department of Social and Health Services doctor.

The 10 pornography charges were based on alleged crimes between Jan. 1 and April 30, records stated. According to police, more than 50 images with child pornography were found on his electronic devices.

He waived his speedy trial rights Friday on the first case. The next hearing for the second case has not been set.