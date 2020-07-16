Teen EBook Nonfiction
"Call Me American (Adapted for Young Adults): The Extraordinary True Story of a Young Somali Immigrant," by Abdi Nor Iftin
Born six years before the beginning of the Somali tribal civil war, the author grew up in the city of Mogadishu. Iftin's parents had lived nomadic lives before having children, raising camels, and living off the land. In urban Mogadishu, Iftin's schooling consisted of a rigorous study of the Koran; he endured corporal punishment by his teacher for imperfect memorization. As a preteen, he taught himself English by sneaking into a makeshift cinema that screened American action movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. He became obsessed with American culture, translating movies into Arabic for his peers, which gained him the nickname "Abdi American." As the war raged on and the radical Islamist group al—Shabaab gained power, Iftin's fascination with the Western world made him a target. He pursued the seemingly unattainable dream of leaving Somalia. After years of paperwork, bribery, secret dispatches via the BBC, and a very unlikely turn of fate, he found himself on a flight to America. Throughout this heartrending memoir, Iftin's voice remains straightforward and frank but not unfeeling, highlighting the searing reality of his journey. His story is told with humor and optimism that balance the sadness of his story. The challenges he faced upon reaching the United States provide a unique critique of the imperfect notion of the American Dream. Ages 12-17
— School Library Journal
"Badass Black Girl: Questions, Quotes, and Affirmations for Teens," by M.J. Fievre
Inspiration for strong, fearless women. Badass black female trailblazers who accomplished remarkable things in literature, entertainment, education, STEM, business, military and government services, politics and law, activism, sports, spirituality, and more.
Explore the many facets of your identity through hundreds of big and small questions. MJ Fievre tackles topics such as family and friends, school and careers, body image, and stereotypes in this journal designed for teenage girls. By reflecting on these topics, readers confront the issues that can hold them back from living their lives.
Embrace authenticity and celebrate who you are. Finding the courage to live as you are is not easy, so here's a journal designed to help readers nurture their creativity, self—motivation, and positive self—awareness. This journal celebrates girl power and honors the strength and spirit of black girls.
Change the way you view the world. This journal provides words of encouragement that seek not just to inspire, but to ignite discussion and debate about the world. Girls, especially, are growing up in a world that tries to tell them how to look and act. MJ Fievre encourages readers to fight the flow and determine for themselves who they want to be.
Quotes, questions, and affirmations for teens to help you:
Build and boost your self—esteem with powerful affirmations
Learn more about yourself through intensive and insightful journaling
Resist the mold that outside opinions have put into place, and become comfortable and confident in embracing your authentic self. Ages 12-16
— Overview
"Women in Art: 50 Fearless Creatives Who Inspired the World," by Rachel Ignotofsky
Illustrated profiles of 50 pioneering female artists — from the 11th century to today — from the author of the New York Times bestseller Women in Science.
A charmingly illustrated and inspiring book, Women in Art highlights the achievements and stories of 50 notable women in the arts — from well—known figures like painters Frida Kahlo and Georgia O'Keefe, to lesser—known names like 19th—century African American quilter Harriet Powers and Hopi—Tewa ceramic artist Nampeyo. Covering a wide array of artistic mediums, this fascinating collection also contains infographics about artistic movements throughout history, statistics about women's representation in museums, and notable works by women. Women in Art celebrates the success of the bold female creators who inspired the world and paved the way for the next generation of artists. Ages 10-14
— Overview
"Obviously: Stories from My Timeline," by Akilah Hughes
Hughes's take on life is practical and ambitious, frequently vulnerable yet simultaneously assertive. It's not simple to get an easy read on the author, which makes these essays refreshing and engaging, much like Hughes herself. From descriptions of designing a tutorial for black guys dating white girls, to directions on how to get to New York on a budget, to an explanation of how to make a YouTube video, Hughes's tone is confessional, often conspiratorial, and she holds little back. Young adults will relate to her realness, with descriptions of pimple popping, issues with food, and the lists of scenarios that make her anxious. She is a keen detector of irony and her humor never feels formulaic, qualities which adolescent readers will appreciate. Teen readers are bound to respect Hughes's impressive social media prowess and pop culture credibility. While the language is strong in many places, and there is an (perhaps tongue—in—cheek) encouragement to drink excessively at karaoke, for a solid role model in terms of drive, wit, and confidence, look no further. Ages 14-17
— School Library Journal