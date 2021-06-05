Young aviation enthusiasts in Walla Walla will have to wait a few more weeks to take to the sky.
The weekend's high wind has prompted organizers to reschedule Walla Walla Wings’ Young Eagles event at Martin Field in College Place from Saturday, June 5, to June 27, it was announced on the organization’s Facebook page.
“Aviation is weather dependent,” organizers posted.
Young Eagles is an event where local, volunteer pilots take youths between the ages of 8 and 17 on a 15-20 flight, complete with a preflight educational experience.