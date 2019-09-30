DAYTON — An 80-year-old Kamiah, Idaho, man was killed early this morning when his semitractor-trailer left the road and rolled, 3 miles east of Dayton on U.S. Highway 12.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification, according to the Washington State Patrol. He was driving a 1998 Freightliner tractor with a double trailer westbound on the highway, just before 12:48 a.m., a WSP release stated, when he failed to negotiate a corner at milepost 371 possibly because of inattention.

It was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved, WSP said.

No other vehicles were involved.