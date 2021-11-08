Walla Walla Police Department will be hosting a “Bridging the Gap” session Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
For those who want to learn more about what their local police departments do and would like to ask questions, the event will be held at the Walla Walla Fire District No. 4 Station No. 41.
Bridging the Gap is a program that was created to inform the public on the role of their local police departments, including giving residents an inside look into what officers do on a day-to-day basis.
“Putting information out through social media is good, but it doesn’t give the opportunity to educate the public on why officers do certain things,” Sgt. Gunner Fulmer said via a WWPD news release. “Being educated about something is the best way to understand how and why it works.”
The program is free and registration is required at Eventbrite.com. Anyone who would like to learn more about the WWPD or ask questions is welcome.
