WWCC class to practice mass casualty incident Thursday

People may hear about a mass casualty drill on their scanners Thursday evening at Walla Walla Community College.
The exercise, for students to practice, will be from 6-9 p.m. at the college but will include radio communication on channels that people could hear over their scanners, according to a social media post by Walla Walla County Emergency Medical Services.
The communication will start and stop with "this is a drill, this is a drill, this is a drill," so residents should not be alarmed, the post stated.