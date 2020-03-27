WW YMCA lays off hourly staff

About 110 staff members at the Walla Walla YMCA were temporarily laid off Wednesday, according to CEO Karen Hedine.
Nonexempt employees, both full- and part-time, were laid off temporarily and managers were to work from home with reduced pay, according to a news release sent Thursday.
“Given the promising efforts being taken by Congress ... under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, we carefully weighed what we could do for our employees now in the face of the unknown period of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hedine said.
“We are taking every reasonable step we can to ensure the Y’s ability to re-open with the goal of everyone returning to work as soon as possible.”
Hedine stressed this morning that the organization is focusing on making this a temporary layoff.
“We want to keep this team,” Hedine said of the hourly workers. “We looked at every bit of information we could for our team.”
In particular, Hedine said actions by Congress last week with the FFCRA gave the management team and board of directors some peace of mind on how to move forward.
Hedine said hourly workers were given early notice of potential layoffs and extended severance pay so those seeking unemployment benefits had time to get through to state unemployment specialists dealing with a record-high in applications.
On top of that, Hedine said they scoured their facility on Park Street once Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order went into effect. They found things such as cleaning supplies, gloves and toilet paper, which they are giving out to various community resources such as Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
“We’ve just been asking, ‘Hey, what can we do for you?’” Hedine said. “We do have some resources at the Y, can we put those things into your hands?”
St. Mary physical therapy staff members who were stationed at the YMCA have been centralized to the hospital’s Southgate Medical Campus.
The YMCA continues to offer free online wellness classes, training and childcare programs through its YouTube channel. The American Red Cross will also continue with its blood drives scheduled at the facility in the coming weeks.
However, membership and program fees are the primary way that operations and salaries are maintained, according to the release.
“We’re coming back as soon as possible,” Hedine said.
Hedine said the YMCA is grateful for donors and members who continue to contribute, knowing the facility closure is only temporary.
“We appreciate that as the economy has shifted under the effect of COVID-19, many in our community have had to make the difficult decision to suspend nonessential expenditures,” Walla Walla YMCA Board Chairman Tim Donaldson said.
“We are readying the Y to welcome everyone back and to invite new members to come see all that we offer once the healthcare situation clears.”