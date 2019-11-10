WW School District leaps ahead for kindergarten readiness

When Walla Walla’s next school year begins, dozens of 4-year-olds will board a big yellow bus, just like their 5-year-old counterparts.
Walla Walla Public Schools officials announced at a recent board meeting that the district will add a Jump Start Kindergarten program to the foundation of the Walla Walla Early Learning Center.
Although the center’s ultimate name remains unclear — the district is asking for suggestions — the vision for the center is coming into sharper focus.
In October, WWPS board members voted to turn Blue Ridge Elementary School into an early learning hub beginning next fall.
About 200 current Blue Ridge students and staff will be disseminated into other elementary schools. Declining enrollment has left those other buildings with unused classroom space and able to absorb more children.
Sections of Blue Ridge are already functional for younger children as the building housed the district’s preschool programs for many years, Superintendent Wade Smith said.
The structure on Chestnut Street is about 70,000 square feet, with 25 full-sized classrooms and six smaller rooms, along with the usual complement of offices, kitchen, library and gym.
That overall space offers the district “incredible possibilities,” Smith said.
Plans have already been laid for expanded preschool classes at Blue Ridge for 3- and 4-year-olds from low-income families. Agencies that serve the same demographics will have a chance to rent space in the building.
Jump Start will add another layer to the district’s goal of more children entering grade school prepared to learn, Smith told his board at last week’s study session.
Right now, about 24% of Walla Walla’s kindergarten students meet the state standards as ready for school.
Across the state, that number is 46%. Seattle has managed to lift its once-low rate to 62% by working on preschool accessibility, according to numbers Smith presented at the meeting.
Kindergarten readiness includes knowing letters and numbers, an ability to pay attention and follow instructions, controlling impulses and communicating with other kids and adults. When those are lacking, students can have trouble with school attendance and graduation rates, data shows.
Some children arrive in a classroom with no idea how to hold a pencil, Smith noted.
As poverty affects more local families, the opportunity for early education is a widening gap, he said, pointing out there’s also a lack of access to private-pay, high-quality preschool in Walla Walla for any family.
That said, state law is clear — a public kindergarten for 4-year-olds must work in collaboration with community-based preschool and private childcare centers and homes. It cannot negatively affect those programs, Smith said.
To be eligible for Jump Start, a child must be age 4 by Aug. 31, live within the Walla Walla School District and not otherwise be identified for a government-funded preschool.
Other qualifiers can include low income, an English-language gap and lagging social or academic skills as determined by a school district screening.
The transitional kindergarten program is nearly identical to its traditional cousin for 5-year-olds. Jump Start was launched 25 years ago by four college students who decided to explore how to help disadvantaged children before the youngsters arrived at kindergarten, according to the national Jump Start website.
A number of school districts in Washington have implemented the program in about 24 classrooms. The Richland School District will also start a program this fall.
The Jump Start day includes developmentally appropriate academic, social and emotional learning, typical school activities and meals. Classrooms of 24 or fewer students are led by certified teachers and assistants of the same number of hours as kindergarten. Students are bused to and from school.
Washington state will pay the district the same dollars for Jump Start students as other full-time students — the basic allocation for WWPS is about $8,800 per child. Those dollars will make the program self-sustaining, Smith told his board.
Smith is expecting to create a “substantial” transitional program. To that end he’s signed up local early child learning expert Samantha Bowen of Walla Walla Community College to steer the district’s new education hub into being.
Bowen already wears a lot of hats. She is director of early childhood and parenting education at WWCC and has coordinated the Walla Walla Valley Early Learning Coalition for nearly a dozen years. Bowen also served for five years as director of early learning at Educational Service District 123.
Smith said that through an agreement with the community college, WWPS has contracted with Bowen to provide services for a year, at $95,000.
“We needed someone with expertise in early learning, and someone who knows Walla Walla. Our goal as a district has always been K-12 … a kind of third-party person who can meld the district, the providers and experts. She’s ideal. She’ll get us up and running as we look at long term solutions,” Smith told the U-B.
Once the district fills as many Jump Starts slots as possible with eligible students, any leftover seats in the program can be made available for open-enrollment, although no one knows yet what tuition will be, Smith said. The district’s primary focus will be on finding and serving eligible students, he said.
By culling county data, district officials estimate 200 children could fit the criteria for the transitional kindergarten program.
Walla Walla’s version of Jump Start can’t serve them all, Smith said.
“But every little bit helps.”