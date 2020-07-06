By the East Oregonian
PENDLETON — Winning photographs in this year’s Open Regional Online Photography Exhibit, hosted by Pendleton Center for the Arts, have been announced.
The $300 Best of Show Award for 2020 went to Tara Graves of Walla Walla for her photo, “Rocky Mountain Munchies.”
Judge Julia Dolan spoke about Graves’ piece, along with the other awardees, in comments posted on the center’s website.
“I appreciate the layering of surfaces and information in (Tara’s) photograph, as well as the muted, largely harmonious tonal range,” Dolan said.
“I am curious about ‘Rocky Mountain Munchies’ — when was that placed on the wall, and how long ago was the lathe and plaster assembled, the bones of the building formed?
“Photographs of residue build up that alludes to time and change (paint layers, wallpaper, broadsides on walls, flyers on telephone polls) are an established photographic subject. Making this type of photograph stand out today means crafting a solid image and composition. I believe this photograph achieves that.”
Dolan serves as The Minor White Curator of Photography at the Portland Art Museum. She chose 10 works for recognition out of the 79 entries, which can be viewed at pendletonarts.org.
Cash prizes were provided by Banner Bank of Pendleton, which has sponsored the event for more than a decade.
Other winners include: Adult First Place ($150): Jill Johnson, “Sleepwalker”; Adult Second Place ($100): Lawrence Hathaway, “Window on 2nd Avenue”; Adult Third Place ($75): Brian Purnell, “Slice of Roundup”; Teen First Place ($100): Naomi Travis, “Protector”; Teen Second Place ($75): Katie Kelm, “Youth”; Teen Third Place: Lucy Oyama, “Pure”; Honorable Mentions ($50): Abby DeSteese, “Lake Reflections”; Susan Baird, “I’ve Been For a Walk”; and Scott Duff, “Melting Snow Mist.”
The Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award was given to Lucy Oyama for her photograph “Pure.” Runner-up was Kathy McConnell for “Afloat.” The winner was chosen by the public via online voting. The award honors longtime Arts Council board member and prominent art patron Jacqueline Brown, a third-generation owner of the East Oregonian Publishing Company (now EO Media Group), who died in 2009 at age 70.