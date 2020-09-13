The Walla Walla Public Library rolls out a new streamlined curbside pickup process Monday.
While the library building remains closed to the public in Phase 2 of Washington’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, the operation is updating its checkout process to make it easier for patrons, an announcement said.
Library card holders can place holds on individual titles, or request staff make selections based on preferred genres, authors or other preferences. Patrons can schedule pickup times directly through their accounts, accessible online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
A new pickup location in the alcove at the library’s main entrance on Alder Street will serve as a shelter for the library materials through the changing seasons. Pickup times there will be noon-4 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Card-holders will receive a confirmation when items are ready. Guests should expect a two-hour period for the fulfillment of online orders. Fifteen pickup times will be available per hour through the service schedule.
Pickups will continue to be contactless, and patrons are asked to observe the 6-foot distancing requirements.
Staff will be able to place items into vehicles for those needing assistance lifting and carrying materials. Those who need it are asked to call for assistance (509-527-4550) when they arrive at their scheduled times.
Items can be returned during curbside pickup. Those who want to return items outside of that process are asked to use the Alder Street parking lot drop box for books and magazines, and the Alder Street main entrance for DVDs and CDs. The return bins are open 8:15 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. The bins are locked at all other times to allow materials collected to be held for the mandated quarantine period.
A tutorial on the new process is available at the library’s website. For more information, call the library, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, or email wwpl@wallawallawa.gov.