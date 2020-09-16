Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications has retained certification under a national program designed to brace agencies in responding to missing child incidents.
Missing Kids Readiness Program promotes best practices for responding to calls of lost, abducted and sexually exploited children through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The recognition demonstrates preparedness and displays dedication to protecting children, officials say.
Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications met the renewal process's training and policy requirements, including completing online courses and submitting written protocols on processing calls of missing and sexually exploited children, meeting national standards.
This is Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications’ second certification, valid for five years, according to the release.
Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications is one of 11 Public Safety Communications Centers in the state to be certified, Public Safety Communications Manager Steve Ruley said.