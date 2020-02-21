water utility
 
 Photo by Greg Jewett on Unsplash

A 20% discount on monthly Walla Walla city utility bills is now available for low-income customers.

To receive the discount, which saves about $30 per month, residents must have an annual household income at or below 125% of the federal poverty guidelines, according to city staff.

They also must live in the dwelling serviced by the city utility with their name on the utility bill, according to a release.

Blue Mountain Action Council determines eligibility for the discounts. To schedule an appointment for approval call 509-529-4980.

This information is available in Spanish at www.wallawallawa.gov/descuentos.

