A 20% discount on monthly Walla Walla city utility bills is now available for low-income customers.
To receive the discount, which saves about $30 per month, residents must have an annual household income at or below 125% of the federal poverty guidelines, according to city staff.
They also must live in the dwelling serviced by the city utility with their name on the utility bill, according to a release.
Blue Mountain Action Council determines eligibility for the discounts. To schedule an appointment for approval call 509-529-4980.
This information is available in Spanish at www.wallawallawa.gov/descuentos.