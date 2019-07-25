A local man’s charge in Walla Walla County Superior Court was dismissed after he was sentenced in May in connection with a Milton-Freewater gang-related drive-by shooting in August 2018.

Walla Walla resident Michael A. Cantu, 28, was charged with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle on Aug. 20, 2018, in Walla Walla. He posted $20,000 bail and was released from Walla Walla County Jail, according to court records. However he was arrested on Aug. 22 at work in Pendleton by Milton-Freewater police in connection with a drive-by shooting several days prior in Milton-Freewater.

He, Juan V. Esquivel, 24, and Charley Lozano Magana, also of Walla Walla, took a plea agreement with prosecutors in that case. Cantu and Esquivel are serving more than three years in prison for unlawful use of a weapon. Twelve other charges originally filed against them were dismissed. However, Magana is serving almost seven years for two counts of unlawful use of a weapon stemming from the drive-by and one for an unrelated third-degree assault, according to the East Oregonian.

Gabriel Ivan Arriaga Cruz, 16, also faced 13 charges. It was unknown whether he would proceed to trial or take a plea deal.

The fifth man wanted in connection with the shooting, Aurelio Villalobos-Rodriguez, 38, of Milton-Freewater, was arrested in March. He remains in the Umatilla County Jail on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful use of weapon, according to the East Oregonian in May.

No injuries were reported from the shooting on Aug. 17, 2018, on Fifth Street in Milton-Freewater.

According to Walla Walla police, Magana and Venegas were apprehended immediately after the shooting, chase and crash, and Cruz was stopped in Milton-Freewater after escaping in an Uber.

The chase ended after a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputy deployed spike strips, and the vehicle crashed near the Mill Creek bridge on Five Mile Road. Three agencies — the Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol — were involved in the chase.