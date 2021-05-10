Walla Walla pastry chef Michele Pompei made it through the first-week of the popular Food Network show "Best Baker in America" last week and returns to action again Monday, May 10.
Pompei is not allowed to reveal how far he made it on the 10-person baking competition show, so curious folks will need to tune in to the Food Network at 9 p.m. Monday night. Select episodes will also be available online at watch.foodnetwork.com after they air on TV and on the Discovery+ app.
According to information from Food Network, Episode 2 will focus on mid-Atlantic cuisine as the show continues its culinary cruise across American treats.
The nine remaining bakers will be charged with making their own upscale version of Maryland’s Smith Island Cake, including the classic Maryland ingredient of boardwalk popcorn. In the episode's "Bake Off," the least successful bakers must make a dessert inspired by the Pennsylvania classic Shoofly Pie.
One baker will be eliminated.
Pompei said in an interview with the U-B that some of the recipes presented a unique challenge to him and it's especially difficult to work under the pressure of the timed challenges with producers and cameras constantly around. But he said it was well worth the challenge and he was happy to highlight his hometown and bakery.