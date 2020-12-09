Washington State University is beginning a survey of farm irrigators to better understand their views about water management in the Walla Walla, Yakima, Okanogan and Methow river basins.
Surveys will be distributed this month through January 2021 to a random sample of irrigators and water rights holders in those four basins. The results will be distributed to participants, local managers and leaders in spring.
The survey will inform a five-year project funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and led by the State of Washington Water Research Center and WSU, among others.
The project focuses on developing new technology and practices that could provide better information regarding water use decisions for people and the environment, according to a release from WSU.
“We hope that over time, results from this survey might improve growers’ yields and increase the value and security of water rights,” said survey lead Joe Cook, a scientist with WSU’s school of economic sciences.
The project is focusing on three technologies:
- Enhanced measurements of how much water plants are using.
- Improved seasonal forecasting. Would irrigators find more value in knowing of weather anomalies by getting water supply forecasts earlier or with more accurate predictions?
- Computer-aided streamlining in the process of buying and selling water rights.
“The survey is really a way to ask people how they make decisions relating to water use and how they might use these three information technologies,” said Georgine Yorgey, the Center for Sustaining Agriculture and Natural Resources associate director.
Findings will guide the work of the project team, as well as private sector involved in the technologies, she said.
An example is the study of more efficient irrigation technology. It is difficult for irrigators to know precisely how much water applied is used by plants and how much is lost to evaporation or runoff.
Yorgey said it’s much easier to understand how much water is withdrawn from the irrigation system and applied to fields.
But if a farmer can compare how much water is being used by the plant compared to the amount applied, Yorgey said, “You could identify, ‘Oh wait in this field, I am doing pretty well, and in this field, something is going on. I need to look into that.’ ”
The survey will ask if growers try to measure the consumptive use of water, meaning the total seasonal water loss from an area of land due to plant growth and evaporation, and why they measure it. They will also ask how they do it and how they would use other methods.
Hydrologists on the team, working to improve seasonal water supply forecasts want to know if it is more preferable for irrigators to get early forecasts or, rather, more accurate forecast closer to the planned time of irrigation.
He said farmers use seasonal water supply forecasts to make crop choice and irrigation decisions and use them as a reference to decide whether to participate in water rights markets.
To study the status of water rights market activity, the survey will ask participants if they made any transactions by buying, selling or leasing water rights. The goal is to get a statistical sense of how active water markets are in the river basins , Cook said.
“We want to know what the baseline is to know how a streamlined market might work,” he said.
Cook said it is less likely for people to participate if a water rights transaction process is too expensive. That information would tell them whether a system that could streamline approvals make it easier for people to enter markets successfully.
The survey will ask irrigators about their experiences with transactions on the selling or leasing side as well as the buyer’s side; what difficulties they come across; what transaction costs were; and if they had to hire a lawyer, he said.
“Water rights are sensitive ... and people can be very hesitant to answer questions around it,” Cook said.
The survey is confidential, and questions do not target the value or validity of anyone’s water right, he said.
“We’re not coming at this necessarily with, ‘Here is what we think is the right answer and we want to do some work to show that its the right answer,’ ” he said. “We’re trying to come at this with an open mind.”
The survey aims to provide useful information to people who make the water use decisions and hear from others who might not usually have a presence.
The survey takes about 15-30 minutes to complete. People invited to participate will get a postcard with information, then a letter in the mail with a printed survey to mail back, postage paid.
It can also be completed online, and the questions can be viewed in advance.
Community meetings are scheduled in December and January for those participating to get more information about the survey and ask any questions they may have.
Those who were not chosen can still participate by reaching out to Cook at joe.cook@wsu.edu or 509-335-3817.