WSU researcher says wildfire restoration efforts show benefits 40 years later

By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PULLMAN — A researcher from Washington State University says that efforts to restore plant life after wildfires in Washington has proven to show a lot positive benefits.
Ryan Niemeyer, an adjunct professor at WSU’s Center for Sustaining Agriculture and Natural Resources, published research to the scholarly journal “Hydrological Processes,” which reveals that re-seeding forests and using a process called “salvage logging” can help reduce potential flooding and return water levels to normal faster.
“Trees work like straws, pulling water up out of the ground,” Niemeyer said to WSU Insider. “When you remove them, the water has to go somewhere. Flooding is common after a wildfire, as is elevated stream flow in subsequent summers.
“But seeing that the effect lasts for up to 40 years is a little surprising and certainly a new finding.”
The research observed the U.S. Forest Service’s Entiat Experimental Forest in north-central Washington, which suffered a wildfire likely caused by lightning in 1970.
Three areas of the forest were researched, with two of them having salvage logging done to remove what remained of the burned trees. Those areas were also fertilized and native seeds were dropped on the area. The third area was left untouched.
New water measurements were taken from 2004 to 2011 and then Niemeyer and his team spent five years analyzing the data, according to WSU Insider.
About 40 years after the fire ripped through the area, they found that the section that had not been salvage logged and re-seeded had flooding levels that were above the baseline from before the fire. The other two areas had returned to normal.
“If you visit today, you can easily see that area has less mature vegetation compared to the re-seeded sections,” Niemeyer told WSU Insider.
“It’s really a complex set of interactions, and each wildfire situation effects water and water usage differently. But now we know how long a fire impacts nearby water, and that those impacts can be reduced faster.”