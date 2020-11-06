Tropical Storm Eta will re-enter the Caribbean Sea, cross Cuba and approach the South Florida coast this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.
South Florida is now under a flood watch as the latest forecast for Eta inched the storm’s track closer to Florida’s tip, potentially upping the chances of tropical-storm-force winds and drenching rain on Monday.
“This change in the storm motion should bring Eta near or over the Florida Keys and South Florida late in the weekend and early next week,” the National Hurricane Center said.
As of the 7 a.m. update, Tropical Depression Eta was back in the warm waters of the Caribbean and expected to re-strengthen into a tropical storm later Friday. Forecasters said dry air and its trip over Cuba on Sunday should prevent Eta from strengthening to a hurricane, although the maximum predicted wind speeds of 65 mph are just 10 mph below a Category 1 storm.
South Florida is expected to start seeing rain from Eta on Friday and strong winds are possible as soon as Sunday, the Miami office of the National Weather Service tweeted.
The weather service put the southeast coast — from the Everglades to West Palm Beach — under a flood watch until Tuesday and warned of a possible “long duration flooding event.”
South Florida could start to feel Tropical Storm Eta’s high winds on Sunday.