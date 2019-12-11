Workshop set on waste, recyclables

A workshop set for Dec. 17 will dive into the world of waste.
The session, presented by Sustainable Living Center Director Erendira Cruz, seeks to offer insights about how to address the vanishing market for recyclables.
This change is largely due to China's new policy to enforce a 0.5% contamination rate for recyclables, Cruz notes in a news release. With the biggest customer gone and essentially no domestic market for residential plastic and paper waste,municipalities are grappling to find solutions.
The workshop will be at the Water & Environmental Center at Walla Walla Community College and starts at 6:30 p.m.
For questions or additional information, call the SLC at 509-524-5218