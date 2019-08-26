Work on Yellowhawk Creek at the diversion dam on Mill Creek will temporarily close road access to the area starting today through the end of September.

Signs will be posted from the road on the south side of the diversion dam and bridge crossing Mill Creek to warn pedestrians and bicyclists. The contractor may use some nearby staging areas as well.

Information about the project or about Mill Creek Dam and Bennington Lake is available by calling the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Mill Creek office at 527-7160.