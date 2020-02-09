Gladys Perugachi, an indigenous woman in the Kichwa-speaking region of Ecuador, is committed to the more just society which in that country has been very slowly becoming a hard-fought reality.
Like many of Ecuador’s indigenous children, she suffered through a difficult childhood, but emerged with strengthened resolve. Social injustice early threw its shadow on her family. Her grandmother, who was illiterate, was robbed of some of her lands by dishonest lawyers. Then Gladys observed that rural women like her grandmother, who don’t know their legal rights, were routinely treated badly in government offices, told to come back later or wait for mestizo/white people to be waited on first.
Parents in her town repeatedly asked for the local government to provide a school, but were always told there were not enough children.
Eventually, an NGO, a non-governmental organization, set up a school and childcare center, where she went to work as a fundraiser. Together with a fellow employee, Margarita Fuérez, she put on events for the town, including Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Eve parties.
But in spite of their best efforts, the NGO ran out of money and the school folded. Gladys decided that becoming a lawyer was her best hope for helping the community. Fortunately, Tandana Foundation had recently been established in her town of Panecillo. She applied for a scholarship to law school, won it, and earned the degree as one of only two indigenous women in her class.
After graduation she took a job within her indigenous community, working to ensure adherence to laws and regulations. A high priority was public safety, so she has helped train the local volunteer police force, teaching them particularly about dealing with domestic violence and drug abuse, often coordinating with the national police.
Lesser offenses are judged by something like a grand jury, made up of community elders whose decisions are always submitted to an assembly of all citizens, including women and (non-voting) children.
Sentencing is limited to hours of community service and ritual purification baths, measures that get surprisingly good results by restoring offenders to a constructive place among their neighbors.
Only more serious crimes, on the order of murder and rape, are referred to the federal courts.
Gladys struggles, too, against flagrant disregard for fines, and officials taking bribes in return for canceling the fines altogether.
What she had accomplished still felt like not enough. She and Margarita set up a community action group, but a tragic case happened when a mother abandoned her child. Local people arranged for the child to be adopted by an aunt and uncle. But then the derelict mother returned, demanded the return of her daughter, and no one could find a way to prevent the aunt and uncle losing the guardianship.
This case, among others, moved Gladys to form a law partnership with another lawyer, an indigenous woman who is a friend of hers, with the intention of using the law to defend those in need in an honest way.
Gladys and her partner often work pro bono, or get paid in kind from her client´s farm gardens. They fight against the age-old systemic vice of officials delaying the processing of documents in order to extort a bribe. The partners routinely give 50% discounts to people who can’t afford more, and streamline the consultations so that clients do not have to run up a bill by a string of office visits.
At this time there are about 10 indigenous women lawyers in the city of Otavalo (population 100,000) but no indigenous male lawyers; they appear to fold under social pressure to prepare for more lucrative careers.
Gladys is not deterred.
“I knew I was committing to give back to my community.”
And she adds, drawing on her own experience, “While law is essential, education is the only effective way to bring about lasting social change.”