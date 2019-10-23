A Walla Walla woman pleaded guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for her involvement in an imprisonment case.
Jazrale L. Ruston, 19, pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment, which was amended from her original charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree attempted robbery, and unlawful imprisonment. She also pleaded guilty in an unrelated case to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.
Ruston’s sentencing should take place in a couple of weeks.
She was arrested in early June, along with five others, in connection to beating a woman and holding her against her will over three days because she allegedly owed money for drugs.
The woman told police multiple people took turns beating and threatening her over three days, records stated. She also said they eventually took her to her mother’s house to borrow $260 to pay off the debt, during which she was able to escape and call the police.
Police said the woman had bruising and other injuries consistent with defensive wounds. They also searched the apartment where the alleged crimes occurred and found evidence, including drugs and drug paraphernalia, records stated.
The five others arrested and charged in the case were: Chelsey N. Arriola-Morris, Miguel A. Reyes Jr., Crystal Velazquez, Gregorio Diaz, and Cody P. Ferguson.
Arriola-Morris, 24, of Walla Walla, has pleaded not guilty to her initial charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree attempted robbery, and unlawful imprisonment, as well as an additional charge of meth possession with intent to deliver. Her trial was scheduled for Dec. 4.
Reyes Jr., 26, of Walla Walla, pleaded guilty in September to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and driving under the influence in a deal that dismissed his kidnapping and attempted robbery charges. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison.
Velazquez, 34, of Milton-Freewater, who also has federal charges, has a trial in this case on Dec. 4.
Diaz, 22, of Milton-Freewater, was granted money to hire a private investigator in September, and his trial was scheduled for trial Dec. 4.
Ferguson, 33, of Walla Walla, was arrested about a month after the others because he had left the area. However, he was identified by the victim, who said he had threatened to kill her, documents stated.
He posted $50,000 bond on July 24, and his trial was scheduled for Dec. 17.