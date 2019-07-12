A Walla Walla woman received minor injuries in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon near Walla Walla High School.

Teresa Fausti, 56, was driving east in the 500 block of Abbott Road toward Trinity Baptist Church at 12:40 p.m. when her 2005 Mercedes-Benz struck a 2009 Ford F250 with a horse trailer, parked legally on the south side of the road, Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson said.

The car flipped on its top, he said, and Fausti, the only occupant, was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for her injuries. She was treated and released, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

The truck and trailer were damaged, Knudson said, and the road, between Howard Street and Scarpelli Drive, was blocked off for about 30 minutes.

The cause of the collision was unclear, Knudson said, as the police report hadn’t been completed.