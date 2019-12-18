PRESCOTT — A Kennewick woman was injured Tuesday evening four miles west of Prescott when the car she was driving struck an elk.
Yvonne L. Bloom, 68, and Kenneth J. Bloom, 63, both of Kennewick, were eastbound on state Route 124 at milepost 32 in their silver 2010 Kia Soul when it struck the animal in the road, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo.
Yvonne, the driver, was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for her injuries and Kenneth was not injured. Requests to the hospital for Yvonne’s status weren’t returned by press time today.
Both were wearing seat belts and no charges were filed.
The car was totaled and towed from the scene.