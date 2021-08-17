A woman received minor injuries after her vehicle rolled off a highway near Weston recently while trying to avoid hitting an elk, Oregon State Police reported.
According to a crash report from OSP, Darien L. Wise, 23, whose city of residence was not provided, was driving early Thursday morning, Aug. 12, on Highway 204 on the Weston Mountain grade about 3 miles east of Weston when an elk entered the roadway.
Wise swerved to avoid the animal and her Toyota Camry left the pavement and rolled onto its top.
According to the report, Wise received minor injuries and her vehicle was damaged and had to be towed by Taylor Towing of Pendleton.