MILTON-FREEWATER — A Milton-Freewater woman was injured Monday night in the city when she struck a cow with her vehicle.

Megan K. Mahaffey, 30, was driving just before 9:25 p.m. near State Route 332 and Stateline Road, when she crashed into the animal, according to Oregon State Police. She was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for her injuries, which were unknown as of press time today.

The cow’s owner, whose name police didn’t disclose, arrived and arranged to remove the cow, the status of which wasn’t known at press time.

The vehicle was damaged towed at the owner’s request, police said.