Ambulance
Courtesy photo

A woman was injured Sunday night when the four-wheeler she was riding in rolled near 12th Avenue and Pine Street.

Gabriela Ramos was taken to the hospital for her injuries, according to a news release. Her condition was not known, and police would not release information on her age or city of residence.

Authorities responded to the crash at 7:59 p.m., according to the release.

She, along with the driver and another passenger, were in a Honda ATV, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson.

The man driving took the ATV on a hillside coming down the south side of U.S. Highway 12. The area was a walking/bicycle path toward an open field, he said.

On the way down, the four-wheeler turned sideways and rolled several times.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.