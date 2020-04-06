A woman was injured Sunday night when the four-wheeler she was riding in rolled near 12th Avenue and Pine Street.
Gabriela Ramos was taken to the hospital for her injuries, according to a news release. Her condition was not known, and police would not release information on her age or city of residence.
Authorities responded to the crash at 7:59 p.m., according to the release.
She, along with the driver and another passenger, were in a Honda ATV, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson.
The man driving took the ATV on a hillside coming down the south side of U.S. Highway 12. The area was a walking/bicycle path toward an open field, he said.
On the way down, the four-wheeler turned sideways and rolled several times.