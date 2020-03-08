A woman traveling alone on Cottonwood Road southeast of Walla Walla survived a severe rollover crash early Saturday morning.
The crash happened around midnight near the intersection of Cottonwood and Hood roads.
A firefighter at Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 said the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle. The initial impression was that she did not have serious injuries, but upon examining her wounds at Providence St. Mary Medical Center that did not appear to be the case, he said.
A status update from the hospital was unavailable because the woman's name has not been released. Calls to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office to get the driver's name and more details went unanswered Saturday.
The pickup truck ended up on its side in the ditch with severe damage to most of its body. It appeared it had rolled multiple times.
According to information from the Sheriff's Office, the crash clean-up ended up blocking Cottonwood Road in both directions for a portion of the night.
An investigation is ongoing into what caused the crash.