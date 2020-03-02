ATHENA — A woman and her 4-year old son were injured Saturday afternoon when their Nissan rolled at milepost 17 on Highway 11.
Rachel L. Webb, 25, was driving south on the highway just before 3:54 p.m. when she drove off the right shoulder, veered back toward the roadway, rolled across the highway and stopped upright on the northbound shoulder, according to an Oregon State Police release.
Both occupants were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for their injuries, and the car was towed. Calls and emails regarding their status to hospital staff were not returned by press time.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.