A woman was seriously hurt in a two-car collision Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of West Rose Street and Offner Road.
The crash happened at about 3:51 p.m., based on dispatch logs from the Walla Walla Fire Department.
Walla Walla Police Department spokesman Sgt. Eric Knudson said the crash's report was still being completed by officers this morning.
Knudson said the initial investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling east on Rose made a left-hand turn toward Offner Road and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Knudson said the passenger from the vehicle that made the left turn was sent to a local hospital.
Fire department coding specialist Jennifer Scott said an 87-year-old woman had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital. Scott said extrication can take some time and likely blocked the road for quite a while.
Washington State Patrol was called in to document the crash as well, Knudson said.
The agency's public information officer Chris Thorson tweeted that one lane was blocked while they investigated.
Scott said the initial report was for three vehicles but only two vehicles were attended to by firefighters and law enforcement.