Tollgate — A 59-year-old woman was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning, after she was injured in a collision with trees near Tollgate.
Authorities responded at 10:09 a.m. to milepost 19 on Highway 204, near the Alpine Outpost, an Oregon State Police release stated.
Virginia R. Fox apparently failed to negotiate a curve in her Kia just after the store, the release stated. Her car left the road, struck a sign, crossed McIntyre Road and crashed into some trees. Firefighters removed Fox from the car, and she was airlifted to a hospital.
Capt. Tim Fox of the Oregon State Police said Fox was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Her condition was unknown at press time.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.