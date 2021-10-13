With a substantial concrete pour scheduled for this Friday, Oct. 15, to create the bridge deck, the Rose Street bridge project in downtown Walla Walla is around 75 percent of the way done, wrote project manager Johnny LeMaster in an email.
“We are expecting to have substantial completion of the project by mid-November,” LeMaster wrote. Work remaining after mid-November, such as road striping, landscaping or irrigation, will be minor, he added.
Friday’s concrete pour, which will start sometime shortly after 6 a.m., is expected to last up to 12 hours and to involve 110 trucks pouring 1,100 cubic yards of concrete. Traffic is not expected to be impacted, said Walla Walla Public Works Communications Coordinator Shane Prudente.
After Friday’s pour, construction crews will continue work on utilities, pedestrian facilities and additional street work, LeMaster wrote. Over the next few weeks, for instance, contractors will be installing a new water main, a manhole for the stormwater system, catch basins, stormwater piping, and electrical conduits for street lights and flashing beacons.
Construction has faced some supply chain obstacles, including in acquiring steel reinforcement for the bridge and concrete for grouting the foundation, but these logistical problems have not caused delays, LeMaster said.
The largest delay to the project came during the drilling of micropiles, which are small-diameter metal bars that provide support to the structure and are often used in complicated terrain. In all, 167 micropiles between 40-50 feet long were drilled on the project site, which had been estimated to be a three-week long undertaking. Instead, due to variations in subsurface material, drilling the micropiles took twice as long as predicted, LeMaster wrote.
As long as everything else stays on schedule, paving is planned for the week of Nov. 8, LeMaster added.
