These are hard times for kids, in so many ways. For hundreds of local youth who belong to 4-H or the Future Farmers of America, COVID-19 hit in an unexpected way when the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days was canceled this year.
Kids who had devoted themselves to feeding, watering, brushing, and sometimes cuddling animals to sell at the annual Youth Market Sale held at the Fair suddenly found themselves without a marketplace.
Canceling the Fair was a tough decision for those who had to make it, resulting in disappointment from the community, including parents and the kids who had planned to bank the money from the sale of their animals.
After more than two months of uncertainty over how to move forward with sales, opportunities to help are emerging.
Campaigns by the FFA Alumni, as well as the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, are working to facilitate sales or sponsor young people who have been tending to animals for the Youth Market Sale.
The FFA Alumni social media page includes photos of kids with their animals, as well as their stories.
“She has a very sweet personality, she plays with our dog Lucy like she’s a dog too!” wrote Mill Creek Wranglers 4-H member Kittrick, 10, of a special lamb. “I’m sure she’ll taste extra good too, I’ve raised her with love!”
The Facebook page offers a link so interested buyers can see what’s available for purchase or to make a tax-deductible donation.
Meanwhile, the nonprofit Blue Mountain Community Foundation said local businesses and the foundation have committed to raise funds to support the kids who would have sold animals at the Fair. Kids who are currently enrolled in the Market Livestock project in 4-H or FFA and were planning to participate in the Fair and sale are eligible to share in the funds raised.
For eligibility, kids must submit a form by Sept. 15, providing the Walla Walla FFA Alumni with their names, addresses and species of animals they would have sold.
Kinsey Nelson, a senior and the president of the Walla Walla High School FFA club, has managed to keep a sunny perspective on the situation.
“Even in this unforeseen circumstance good things still come out of it. For not just myself but many other kids,” she said of the pandemic and its impacts.
“We have been able to spend more time with our families,” she continued. “This has also shown all of us kids what producers have to go through. Some years just aren’t the best and that is how agriculture works. But even with years like this one we have people within our community stepping up to the plate to put all of us kids first.”
Her dad, Eric Nelson, said the community must step in and help the kids.
“Yes, it’s real life. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but this is a hard way for these kids, who have worked so hard, to learn that lesson,” he said. “The community really needs to come together and help these kids. COVID-19 was not their fault. Canceling the fair and livestock sale after the kids had purchased and housed their animals is not their fault.”
His daughter has praised the work of the FFA Alumni.
“Our Alumni members have and continue to put all of us kids first in everything they do,” she said. “They have consistently been advertising and contacting potential buyers to help all of us sell our animals. I can personally never thank them enough. A huge thank you goes out to all these people and especially the Walla Walla FFA Alumni & Friends.
“This year has definitely made family and friends pull together in ways that you wouldn’t have thought of,” she added.
The hard choice
The movement to help comes after a lot of frustration from families, sometimes expressed through social media platforms.
But the decision to do it was not easy, officials say.
There’s more than meets the eye to putting on an event like the Youth Market Sale. There are state and national Department of Agriculture regulations as well as 4-H and FFA requirements. And someone has to sponsor the sale, take care of the logistics and ensure that requirements are met.
In the Walla Walla Valley, for the past five decades, that sponsor has been the Walla Walla Cattlemen’s Association.
Sometimes timing is everything. Fair rules require that 4-H and FFA kids have possession of the animals they intend to sell well in advance of the fair: 120 days for beef, and 90 days for swine, sheep and goats.
Uncertainty about the evolving COVID-19 status led to delayed decision-making about the fate of the Fair. Nonetheless the date for the kids to have their animals was fixed, and many families purchased animals so they would be in compliance with the Fair’s guidelines should the event take place.
In June the cattlemen’s association told county commissioners it would not be able to sponsor the Youth Market Sale this year, citing current state and federal laws regarding COVID-19, financial impacts to local businesses that have traditionally made monetary contributions to the sale, and concern about the availability of animal processing facilities in the current environment.
Another important factor was 4-H COVID-19 policy.
According to Debbie Williams, county director for the WSU Extension office and 4-H faculty for Walla Walla County: “WSU 4-H policy is that 4-H members or leaders (volunteers) may not engage in in-person activities until Walla Walla County is approved for Phase 4. For the time being, there is no in-person 4-H. That would include the weigh-ins and market sales.”
The final decision to cancel the Fair, including the Youth Market Sale, fell on the shoulders of the county commissioners, who made the call the same day they received notification from the cattlemen’s association, said Commissioner Todd Kimball.
“My support for having a stock sale for the kids was my main reason for continuing to support a Fair in some way for 2020,” said Kimball, who is acting as Fair manager after the departure of former Manager Bill Ogg.
“The Fair Board and the commissioners have always supported the livestock sale put on by the (cattlemen’s association), and not just with words and actions but with our pocketbooks.”
As a final blow, no one was willing to sponsor an online auction, as has been done in some other communities.
The decision sparked outrage from parents on behalf of their kids. Posts on social media accused the commissioners, the Fair Board, and the cattlemen’s association of doing a great disservice to the kids, giving up on them, misleading families about whether there would be support for an online auction in lieu of the traditional sale, and generally expressing a sense of betrayal about the way it all unfolded.
Some parents pointed out that not all kids who participate in 4-H and FFA have a place to raise animals at home, so many keep their animals on the grounds of local high schools. But because of COVID-19, schools were closed. Kids had to find other arrangements to house their animals, sometimes at considerable expense to their families.
Kids and parents have been scrambling to find buyers for animals they said most likely wouldn’t have been purchased in the first place, had the decision to cancel the Fair come sooner.
Overwhelmingly, there was a great sense of the unfairness of it all.
A particular flashpoint was the fact that other counties, both in Washington and Oregon, have found ways to help kids sell their animals through online auctions or similar events. But the structures supporting such sales vary from county to county and state to state. And, said Commissioner Kimball, “We are also not sure that other county stock sales were done within WSDA, USDA, FFA, and 4-H guidelines.”
As with so many things related to COVID-19 and its management, everyone involved was deeply disappointed. However, “4-H is about learning life lessons, and unfortunately our world has changed,” said Williams. “One of the biggest lessons youth learn in 4-H (in any year) is how to deal and work through disappointment.”
In a recent letter addressed to Youth Market Supporters, cattlemen’s association President Mike Moramarco and the organization’s chairman,Joe Chvatal, said that “cancellation of the sale was the toughest decision we have had to make in almost 50 years of producing this sale.”