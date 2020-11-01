Lodging tax revenues key to supporting Walla Walla’s tourism industry have been ravaged by the pandemic, and the agencies that use the money for marketing and event budgets stand to lose 41% to 100% of their share of the pot.
Members of the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee mulled over applications for funds in a three-hour meeting Thursday.
Their recommendations on how to divide the money will be forwarded to the Walla Walla City Council, which will vote Nov. 18 to approve or reject the proposal.
The process last week provided a look ahead into the financial hardship facing some of the area’s nonprofits in the fallout of the pandemic. It also hearkened back to 2010, the last time the lodging tax revenue was hit this hard by the Great Recession.
Taxes derived from overnight stays at local lodging establishments are projected by year’s end, albeit conservatively, to reach $600,000. That’s down from last year’s revenues of nearly $1.1 million and just over what the city worked with in 2010.
It’s less than the $719,979 designated at the start of this year alone for destination marketing organization Visit Walla Walla.
Thus with 12 applications, divvying the money was difficult.
And in a new approach that got next to no traction from the committee, the application from the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce sought to replace Visit as the Valley’s destination marketing organization.
The total amount of the requests made to the city was $1.385 million.
Committee members agreed after some discussion to dedicate 2.5% of the base funds and rebuild a reserve. That left $585,000 to be divided.
New this year: the committee opted for one-year only grants as opposed to three-year commitments for some of the anchor organizations. This allows the group to start fresh in a year should revenues increase.
“In 2022 we could be back to $1 million,” said a hopeful Kay Wessel, committee member who represents lodging establishments as president of Best Western PLUS Walla Walla Suites. “That’s our goal.”
With a mantra of “heads in beds,” the five-member committee, designated by the state with authority to divvy tourism funding and led by Walla Walla City Council member liaison Ted Koehler, wrestled with continuing to fund the anchor agencies that rely on the money. Those are Visit, the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance, Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, Fort Walla Walla Museum, Borkleske Stadium and the Walla Walla Guitar Festival. Applications also come from other organizations and events. This year, funding was included for some new applicants.
The discussion comes at a time when Walla Walla remains in a nonessential travel phase of the pandemic.
With its nonprofit status in place, the Gesa Power House Theatre is set to receive $10,760, about 10% of its request, in 2021. This will be its first allocation if approved. The city’s Parks & Recreation Department was allocated $7,000 of its $12,758 request to help develop sports tourism after losing much of its swimming season and other sports activities from COVID-19 restrictions this year.
The Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival and Walla Walla Movie Crush received no allocation given the events for which they received funding this year didn’t take place as planned.
ArtWalla was allocated $1,500 of its $2,000 request.
But the major organizations lost considerable funding with the lower revenues.
Of the $22,000 requested by the guitar festival, just $3,000 was allocated. Fort Walla Walla Museum stands to receive $22,320 of its $50,000 request. The Borleske Stadium Association was allocated $42,000 of the $75,000 it asked for.
The Downtown Walla Walla Foundation is poised to receive $38,160 of the $143,000 requested, while the Wine Alliance would get $52,240 of its requested $186,000.
For its role as the go-to marketing organization, Visit is set to receive $406,020 under the proposal recommended to Council.
The discussion worked for a while around the proverbial elephant in the room: the Chamber’s proposal.
Initially the application was dismissed because it presumed the Chamber might also receive a portion of the Tourism Promotion Area dollars designated by the Walla Walla Hotel & Motel Commission. Wessel said the commission had already designated Visit as the recipient of the funds for a three-year term.
That decision, approved in 2017, expires at the end of this year. The commission typically votes on the funding in January, Wessel later said.
Notwithstanding the confusion, Chamber Executive Director Kyle Tarbet implored the group to consider the application based on merit.
Robert Hansen, who was appointed to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee when he was executive director of the Wine Alliance and has since been named director, too, of Visit as the organizations joined forces, said the money should remain with Visit.
“Speaking from the point of view of Visit and the Wine Alliance, there’s already a (destination marketing organization) in town and this application is very specific to wanting to be a (destination marketing organization), so I think they should be funded at zero,” Hansen said.
Tarbet told the committee his organization could reduce overhead and cap operational expenses, focusing more on direct marketing and tapping local creative talent to do it.
But neither Wessel nor fellow lodging representative Barbara Knudson of The Inn at Blackberry Creek were convinced.
“There’s been so much work to build Visit Walla Walla to what it is today and to change — I think it’s just not the right time to be doing that,” Wessel said.
“Personally, at this time I just think it’s a hard time to want to split anything further,” Knudson added.
The decision will be forwarded to Council, which can not make changes but can send the recommendation back to committee with recommendations for reconsideration.