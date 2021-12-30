The heavy winter storm in the region is affecting roads and public services in the Walla Walla Valley Thursday. Below are the most recent updates provided by local agencies.
Roads
Reservoir Road is closed to vehicles from the return canal parking lot to Bennington Lake through 9 a.m. Saturday. Visitors will be able to park at the Mill Creek Project office parking lot during that time.
Highway 204 in Oregon, the Tollgate Highway, is closed to all traffic due to crashes and limited visibility. Twelve inches of new snow has fallen in the last three hours in this area.
Update 10:15 a.m.: Interstate-84 is now open in Eastern Oregon. The route was closed between Pendleton and La Grande earlier today due to blizzard conditions in some areas.
Public Transportation
Walla Walla Valley Transit has updated with the following information: After a late start during which buses did not run between 6:55 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. Thursday morning, the transit is now on time and does not anticipate further delays.
Columbia County Public Transportation will not be running today, Dec. 30, and will be closed Friday and Saturday for the new year.
Schools
Walla Walla Community College's Walla Walla campus will close today at noon and reopen as normal Monday, Jan. 3.
Walla Walla University, in College Place, will also close today at noon and reopens Monday.
Walla Walla Public Utilities
Garbage, recycling and yard/food waste pickup are not affected by the weather conditions at this time.
Local Businesses
Check back for updates.
City Services
Walla Walla's City Hall and Service Center will be closing at 1 p.m. due to the snowfall. To contact the city, call 509-527-4423 and leave a voicemail. City staff will respond Monday.
The Walla Walla Public Library will also close at 2 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday.
College Place City Hall will be closing at 3 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday.
