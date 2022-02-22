Walla Walla woke up to snow Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, after weeks of mild temperatures.
A winter weather system moved through the region Monday night, bringing light snow accumulation. The cold snap will last through the week, and arctic air and windchill are expected, according to the National Weather Service.
The coldest temperatures of the week are anticipated Tuesday and again Wednesday night. Record-breaking cold temperatures are possible in some areas Tuesday evening as low as 9 degrees.
As winds shift to the north, wind chill will likely hover around zero through the week, and temperatures will fluctuate between the high 20s and low 30s.
After a chance of snow on Thursday, temperatures will slowly move into the 50s early next week when the Valley is expected to see the first inkling of spring weather.
The Dixie School District was delayed by two hours this morning. Though roads are icy, the area is not seeing closures, Walla Walla Emergency Management personnel said.
Walla Walla's Emergency Warming Center will be open Tuesday night, Feb. 22, and will remain open through at least Saturday, staff said. The shelter is located inside New Beginnings Chapel at 822 W. Main St.
Hours of operation are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The shelter acts as a last resort for those unable to stay at the city’s sleep center or the Christian Aid Center.
In Umatilla County, Oregon State Police are working with several local agencies to get Interstate 84 open after a nearly 100-vehicle crash on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.