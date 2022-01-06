Snow, rain and freezing rain is expected today across the Walla Walla Valley, and icy roads continue to present hazardous road conditions. Many schools are again delayed or closed. Here's what we know:
Walla Walla County:
- Walla Walla Community College — closed until 9:30.
- Walla Walla Public Schools — closed.
- College Place Public Schools — closed.
- Waitsburg School District — closed.
- Touchet School District — closed.
- Prescott School District — closed.
- Dixie School District — closed.
Columbia County:
- Dayton School District — closed.
- Starbuck School District — closed.
Umatilla County:
- Athena-Weston School District — closed.
- Milton-Freewater Unified School District — closed.
