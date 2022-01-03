Hazardous weather conditions are continuing to make driving difficult across the Walla Walla Valley, and many schools are delayed this morning. Here's what we know:
Walla Walla County:
- Walla Walla Community College — operating on schedule.
- Walla Walla Public Schools — operating on schedule.
- College Place Public Schools — operating on schedule.
- Waitsburg School District — 2 hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Touchet School District — operating on schedule.
- Prescott School District — 2 hour delay. There will be no breakfast service at school. Classes start at 10:20 AM, and we will start in 3rd period.
- Dixie School District — 2 hour delay. There will be no breakfast service at school.
Columbia County:
- Dayton School District — 2 hour delay.
- Starbuck School District — 2 hour delay.
Umatilla County:
- Athena-Weston School District — 2 hour delay.
- Milton-Freewater Unified School District — 2 hour delay.
