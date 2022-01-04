Snow drifts caused by the weekend's strong winds are still making road conditions difficult in Walla Walla County. The following roads remain impassable:
- Clodius Road (upper end not open)
- Cottonwood Road (one lane open)
- Lewiston Road (one lane open)
- Londagin Road
- McCown Road (upper end not open)
- Powerline Road (one lane open)
- Seaman Road (impassable in the middle/local access only from top and bottom)
- Smith Road
- Waggoner Road (upper end not open)
- Walker Road
County officials continue to recommend that residents of unincorporated sections of the county use extreme care when driving rural roads. Walla Walla County Public Works personnel is using heavy equipment, such as front end loaders, instead of their typical snowplow operation to dig out and remove the deeper snow drifts.
For updates, visit the Walla Walla County Emergency Management Facebook page.
