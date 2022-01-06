Snow drifts caused by Sunday's strong winds are still making road conditions difficult in Walla Walla County. County Public Works has made considerable progress, they said, to reduce the number of roads that are impassable, but some remain blocked or partially blocked.
The following roads remain impassable:
- Cottonwood Road (one lane open)
- Seaman Road (impassable in the middle/local access only from top and bottom)
Crews are working on widening the plowed portion of previously worked roads and are making their way to some of the primitive roads, including Leid Road and Blacksnake Road. County officials continue to recommend that residents of unincorporated sections of the county use extreme care when driving rural roads.
For updates, visit the Walla Walla County Emergency Management Facebook page.
