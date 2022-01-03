Heavy wind with snow and ice on roadways prompted cancellations, closures and delays around the Walla Walla Valley on Monday. A high wind warning is in effect until 4 p.m. today, with rain and snow in the forecast.
Roads
Strong winds with gusts over 55 mph will continue tonight creating drifting of snow across roadways and blowing of snow reducing visibility to under a half mile at times, making driving hazardous, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
High winds have created snow drifts across many roads in Walla Walla County. Walla Walla County Public Works estimates impacts to at least 50% of the roads in the county, according to the Emergency Management Department.
In Oregon, the Department of Transportation is advising all motorists in Umatilla County to stay home, as most state routes in that area are closed due to high winds, white-out conditions and numerous snow drifts across roadways.
Interstate 84 is closed in both directions between Exit 216, which is 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 302 near Baker City. The route is also closed westbound to trucks and through traffic at Exit 374.
East to west travel across the state is also affected:
- U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass — closed
- Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass — closed, with an update expected at 5 p.m.
- U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass — closed
Public Transportation
Columbia County Public Transportation is closed today.
Walla Walla Valley Transit is operating on schedule.
Schools
Walla Walla County:
- Walla Walla Public Schools — operating on schedule
- College Place Public Schools — closed
- Waitsburg School District — closed
- Touchet School District — closed
- Prescott School District — closed
- Dixie School District — closed
Columbia County:
- Dayton School District — closed
- Starbuck School District — closed
Umatilla County:
- Athena-Weston School District — closed
- Milton-Freewater Unified School District — closed
Other services
Medical:
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center — open to emergency, essential services only
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.