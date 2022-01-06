Up to half an inch of ice accumulation on the highways in the Walla Walla region is creating slippery, dangerous road conditions.
U.S. Highway 12 and state routes 124 and 125 are particularly icy, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.
As crews work to break up the ice, slush is blanketing the roadways. Many residents are staying home and off the roads, and no major collisions have been reported.
There are no major closures in Eastern Oregon. Sections of Highway 11, Interstate 84 and Interstate 82 within Umatilla County are all open.
While most state routes are open, Highway 334 west of Athena is closed due to tall drifts lingering from the weekend's blizzard-like conditions.
Stevens, Snoqualmie and White passes, the three primary cross-state mountain passes, are closed. The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued warnings for the Cascade and Olympic mountains due to “very dangerous avalanche conditions.”
I-84 in the Columbia River Gorge from Troutdale to Hood River is closed.
Snow slides, trees falling, near-zero visibility and high avalanche are all concerns throughout the state this week, and the Washington State Department of Transportation urges motorists to drive with caution.
