Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 07:35:38 AM Sunset: 04:21:33 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: S @ 9mph UV Index: 0 Low

Tuesday Night

Rain and snow in the evening turning to all snow late. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.