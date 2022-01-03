The new year is underway, and winter is making itself known in the Walla Walla Valley with a heavy blanket of snow and temperatures that dipped into single digits over New Year’s Eve.
Weather forecasters at the National Weather Service in Pendleton expect more snow this week and high winds in the region on Monday, Jan. 3.
The severe cold snap appears to be over for now, however, with highs ranging from 33-40 degrees and nighttime lows in the mid- to high 20s.
Monday afternoon and evening carry an 80% chance of precipitation, with 1-2 inches of snow accumulation possible. Tuesday has an 80% chance of snow as well, with potential for another 1-3 inches overnight.
The high wind warning starting Sunday, Jan. 2, is expected to last through 4 p.m. Monday, but Tuesday is likely to have some wind and blowing snow as well, with gusts up to 23 mph.
Meanwhile, a system was set to develop Sunday across the South and Southeast U.S. with severe thunderstorms before becoming a winter storm late Sunday into Monday from the southern Appalachians into the Mid-Atlantic, according to the NWS.
This would be the first snowfall of the season for some. Meanwhile, the Northwest will be extremely wet and inclement this week with heavy rain, possibly excessive, and mountain snow, the report stated.
Travel was hit hard across the country over the weekend as people on holiday began their journeys home. Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year, according to The Associated Press.
By early afternoon Sunday on the East Coast, more than 2,300 U.S. flights and more than 3,900 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware.
That followed Saturday’s mass cancellations of more than 2,700 U.S. flights, and more than 4,700 worldwide. Saturday’s single-day U.S. toll was the highest since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews.
A winter storm that hit the Midwest on Saturday made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers throughout the weekend as the region’s airports continued to recover Sunday morning. About a quarter of all flights at O’Hare Airport were canceled Sunday.
American Airlines said most of Sunday’s canceled flights had been canceled ahead of time to avoid last-minute disruptions at the airport.
