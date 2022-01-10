The first few weeks of winter have been a picture of weather extremes.
Dec. 16, 2021, saw the Walla Walla Valley’s first snowfall of the season, and by New Year’s morning, the temperature had dropped to 3 degrees below zero at the Walla Walla airport, according to the National Weather Service.
The daytime high was a frigid 19 degrees that day. But one week later, on Jan. 7, Walla Walla experienced a high of 49 degrees.
Nighttime lows are still dipping below freezing, but by late this week, that’s expected to change. And most of the heavy blanket of snow — over a foot in some places — has melted.
Patchy freezing fog is in the forecast for Monday evening, with a low of 29 degrees. But by Wednesday, the weather is expected to be warmer, with highs reaching 46 degrees and nighttime lows at 34.
No precipitation is predicted for the week except for a 20% chance of rain Wednesday night. Mostly cloudy skies are likely to be the norm all week.
