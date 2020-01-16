Winter brought winds, blinding snow, ice and a mess of school and road closures, collisions and more to the Walla Walla Valley in the last 24 hours.
After the snow dusting ended around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, the air was a brisk 22 degrees, but then winds picked up and nearly doubled the temperature within an hour.
Wind speeds at about 5 mph just before 5 p.m. hit 30 mph at just before 6 p.m., and the mercury climbed to 40 degrees in that hour. Winds slowed early this morning, and the temperature immediately dropped to 29 degrees.
Today there is a 60% chance of more snowfall between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a high of 37 degrees and a low of 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Both Athena-Weston and Milton-Freewater school districts were closed today.
In reporting the Milton-Freewater closure early this morning, Superintendent Aaron Duff called the area “an ice skating rink.”
Some districts braving the weather had to close certain school bus routes because of ice or accidents. Even Valley Transit buses struggled to get to some of their stops in Walla Walla this morning, including Kelly Place on the hill at The Dalles Military Road, according to social media posts.
Highway 11 in Umatilla County was closed Wednesday for several hours during the day and then again that evening until this morning both directions beginning 5 miles east of Pendleton to Milepost 30 near Milton-Freewater due to blowing snow, limited visibility and slick conditions due to high winds, icy roads and dusting snow that created whiteout conditions and zero visibility.
Highway 204 through Tollgate remained closed to all but local traffic this morning because people try to use it for alternate routes, said Tom Strandberg with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Highway 11 opened back up this morning, but there is still a lot of snow, ice and winter conditions, he said.
Drivers should be chaining up when they need to and checking local weather reports, he said.
Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall said the traffic backup extended from Milton Hill at the southern tip of the city to within view of City Hall on South Main Street. The conditions were beyond what she’s seen in her 27 years with the city.
Although road closures are a regular feature of winter in Oregon, that typically doesn’t extend to the stretch between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton, she said. City street employees partnered with ODOT at the bottom of the hill.
Hall wondered how people passed the time with the five-hour closure. Spikes in business hadn’t been noted at Dutch Bros, owner Dave Beamer said. He said this morning the standalone coffee operation typically slows down a bit with the slicker roadways.
Main Street Conoco Manager Donald White said he hadn’t yet looked at Wednesday afternoon’s activity but suspected the same at the gas station.
As his shift ended at 3 p.m. Wednesday, customers had been talking about taking alternate routes to detour around the highway closure. It was a strategy he cautioned against.
“When the main route is closed you probably don’t have a better chance of getting through on an alternate route,” he said.
He said the line of traffic coming down the stretch of Main Street has been longer in the past. Likely, many drivers have experienced the winter road closures, he said.
At Milton-Freewater DQ, owner Trevor Moon said there was no large bump in business there, but that doesn’t mean the eatery didn’t serve folks waylaid by the storm.
Instead, he said, those who might have burned time in local restaurants may have taken the place of residents who buckled down at home, unwilling to drive in the blustering conditions.
Public safety agencies north of the state line responded to fewer weather-related collisions than earlier in the week, with just one injured who declined transportation to the hospital.
Walla Walla police went to three collisions, according to Sgt. Eric Knudson, and at least one of those was weather related. Between Monday and Tuesday, he had said there were 13 weather-related collisions.
College Place police responded to one weather-related collision where one person had a cut on the finger, but declined treatment beyond on-scene medics, Officer Dylan Schmick wrote in an email. Six were reported when the snow hit earlier this week.
Tim Quigg, Columbia County Sheriff’s Civil Deputy, said there were no collisions there, compared to one earlier this week.
And Washington State Patrol troopers went to just one collision, with no injuries, in Walla Walla County, according to Trooper Chris Thorson, compared to six between Monday and Tuesday.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to four collisions in the past 24 hours instead of five, according to Undersheriff Joe Klundt. Three of the earlier calls were definitely from snow and ice, he said.
One of the recent calls was a rollover on Beet and Springdale roads, he said, which didn’t have any injuries. It was unclear how many of the other recent calls were weather-related, Klundt wrote in an email, “but with the condition of the local roads that may be a factor.”
“Slow down and only drive if necessary,” he wrote. “Citizens should increase following distances and remember it can take three-four times the stopping distance on icy roads compared to dry roads. Four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive help with traction to get started, but they do not help to stop on ice and snow.”
Meanwhile, Umatilla County agencies reported more activity in the past 24 hours compared to Walla Walla and Columbia counties, with stranded motorists and collisions.
A 58-year-old Helix woman was injured Wednesday afternoon on Highway 11, near milepost 18 and Athena, when her Subaru Forester collided with a semi-tractor trailer.
Carolyn E. Rhinhart was driving south when Shally Singh Multani, 29, of Lincoln, Calif., was traveling north and severe crosswind and snow caused the trailer to slide into the south lane, according to an Oregon State Police release. The trailer came to rest blocking all lanes, it stated.
Multani was cited/warned, the release stated, and Rhinhart was taken to St. Anthony Hospital for her injuries. A hospital spokeswoman said this morning Rhinhart was treated and released.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Personnel from East Umatilla Fire and Rescue, Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department, and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office were called to several incidents, including a single snowmobile accident around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Lieuallen Road in Weston.
Mitch Gibson, an EMT and firefighter for Milton-Freewater Rural Fire, said his agency was called for mutual aid to the accident, but it took 30 minutes instead of 11 to respond due to the ice, snow and wind.
He said he and his crew were forced to leave the ambulance about a half mile from the scene and proceed on foot. They requested Life Flight, too, he said, but all were canceled when EUFR crews arrived first to the scene. Sheriff’s deputies also responded.
Gibson compared the weather to his former home.
“It was just as equally crazy (as Alaska),” he said. “It was pretty stressful (trying to respond to the calls).”
Dave Baty, chief of EUFR, said he would send out a release on the snowmobile collision sometime today. He also said about 17 from his crew, all volunteers, battled the weather to pull out eight to 10 vehicles stuck in snow drifts. Most occupants had to be taken somewhere safe, as weather prohibited freeing their vehicles.
“Snow was blowing sideways, wind was gusting 40 mph, even our apparatuses were getting stuck,” he said. “We were busy all over the district,” Baty said.
For updates on travel conditions, visit TripCheck.com or call 511 or 800-977-6368.