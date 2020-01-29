Williams out as Visit Walla Walla CEO

Visit Walla Walla has parted ways with its CEO as the destination marketing organization works through the reinstatement of its revoked nonprofit status.
The departure of Ron Williams from the organization’s top administrative spot was announced Tuesday by the Visit board.
“The decision to part ways with Ron was not easy for the board,” said Visit Chairman Christopher Garratt in the announcement. “There is no question Ron has been a strong advocate for Walla Walla. We thank him for his leadership and service and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Williams said as of today he hasn’t held the position for two weeks. He believes he is being held responsible for the nonprofit status revocation. He said he was released from the job after three and a half years.
“It has been such a joy to help develop the economy of this town through tourism,” Williams said.
“I love this town and the people in it. I have such fondness and affections for them. That won’t change.”
Garratt did not confirm a connection between the loss of the organization’s nonprofit status and Williams’ departure. He did confirm Visit’s 501(c)(6) status has been revoked, and “the board is working very hard to reinstate it.”
“Believe me, we’re taking this extremely seriously,” Garratt said.
The revocation is not expected to change the organization’s ability to receive or process public funds through the lodging tax or Tourism Promotion Area dollars collected by lodging operations.
Visit manages more than $1 million in public tax funds dedicated to the marketing of the region. Its tax status does not affect its qualifications to continue under its agreement with public funds, city officials say.
The Lodging Tax Fund is earmarked for tourism promotion, the acquisition of tourism-related facilities, operation of tourism-related facilities and payment on general obligation bonds or revenue bonds for tourism purposes, according to municipal code.
Deputy City Manager Byron Olson, who represents the city as an ex-officio board member for Visit, said the city sees evidence that marketing is being produced and the money is meeting the agreed-upon use.
“We don’t have any reason to believe there was any kind of fraud,” Olson said.
He was not present when the board made any decisions about Williams’ employment.
Garratt declined to elaborate further on what led to Williams’ departure.
“It’s an employment matter,” he said. “It’s not in our best interest or Ron’s best interest to talk about it.”
Williams was appointed to the top administrative position in July 2016 with a salary of $90,000 a year.
He had previously worked for the Gesa Power House Theatre, Waterbrook Winery, Cave B Estate Winery & Resort. He is a proponent and supporter of the arts.
Williams said he discovered the revocation of the nonprofit status and alerted the board to it. He said he had tried on numerous occasions unsuccessfully to obtain verification with Visit’s contracted accounting firms for the documentation that showed the organization had submitted its required Form 990.
The form provides the public with financial information about the nonprofit. When an organization fails to file three consecutive years, its nonprofit status is automatically revoked.
Such was the case for Visit, according to the IRS record.
The loss of status for a 501©(6) means the organization is no longer exempt from federal income tax. The IRS can also issue annual fines. However, Visit’s mission is the marketing and promotion of the region, not income generation.
A nonprofit can have its tax-exempt status retroactively reinstated through a process “no later than 15 months after the later of the date of the organization’s revocation letter, or the date the organization appeared on the Revocation List on the IRS website,” according to IRS information.
According to the IRS, the revocation date was May 15, 2018, and the posting was Feb. 12, 2019.
Williams believes his firing is part of the process to show the IRS steps are being taken by Visit to change its pattern, though he believes that wrongly puts responsibility solely on him. He said during the last two months of 2019, board meetings took place in executive session, and he was not part of them. His communications with the board in recent weeks have taken place through his attorney.
He hopes to continue to represent destination marketing professionally.
Visit will be led by the board until an interim director is named. Current staff members are expected to continue in their regular roles. A timeline for the search for a new director has not yet been established.
Garratt said a plan for that is coming.
“We don’t have any concern at this moment about our ability to represent Walla Walla as a premier destination or deliver on any promises we’ve made,” he said.