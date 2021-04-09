U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application for eligible live venues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic opened Thursday, April 8.
The federal grant program includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues. Eligible applicants may qualify for grants of 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million, according to the Small Business Administration’s website.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., hosted a virtual roundtable Thursday with representatives from venues around the State of Washington, including Heather Schermann, the executive director of the Gesa Power House Theater in Walla Walla.
“The shuttered venue grant that we’re applying for today is going to be critical for us because it's just going to relieve some of this pressure that we’ve had,” Schermann said. “We’ve also had about an 87% cut in revenue, and that’s obviously significant, and we want to be able to invite patrons back.”
In 2019 the theater had just under 220 days in use, and in 2020 it had been completely booked, including five sold-out shows within the next week once it had to close on March 13, 2020. They had to furlough people but couldn’t furlough everyone because they had patrons to contact and performers to communicate with.
“We took advantage of the downtime to finalize our transition to operating as a nonprofit entity, so that was one blessing out of this, but now we’re ready to go,” Schermann said.
In November, they could open for a short time before having to close again, she said.
“The most painful part for us is not having, while we understand the severity of the pandemic, we don’t have any dates in which to be able to communicate with people to make any plans and in our business. Getting people on tours is not something we can just do ourselves, and say ‘we’re going to open tomorrow and have a show,’ it's communicating with managers and tours and other venues around the country or the world,” she said.
The theater opened back up on March 12, 2021, to show independent films.
“It is the only way we can open in a financially feasible way with a small audience.”
She said the theater can house 50% capacity under the state coronavirus guidelines, for them, 100 people.
“We still have several live performances on our calendar that are currently postponed. We are looking forward to rescheduling those once we are able to support larger audiences,” she said.
The State of Washington has 135 independent venues that house between 100 and 2,000 people, according to a release from U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell’s office. The venues employed more than 3,000 workers and generated more than $785 million in annual economic activity before the pandemic.
According to the National Association of Theatre Owners, at least 90 small and independent movie theaters across Washington will be eligible, 66% of all movie theaters in the state.
Cantwell fought for the grant program to be established in the December 2020 COVID-19 emergency relief and continuing appropriations package and pushed for additional funding in the American Rescue Plan, which passed in Congress in March, the release stated.
“Live entertainment and the arts are such a critical part of our state's economy,” Cantwell said at the virtual roundtable.
“We don’t want to lose this aspect of Washington’s economy.”
The grant program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. Funds are to be administered by SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance, according to the SBA’s website.
Eligible applicants include:
- Live venue operators or promoters
- Theatrical producers
- Live performing arts organization operators
- Museum operators, zoos and aquariums that meet specific criteria
- Motion picture theater operators
- Talent representatives
- Each business entity owned by an eligible entity that also meets the eligibility requirements
Other requirements:
- In operation as of February 29, 2020
- Venue or promoter who received a PPP loan on or after December 27, 2020, will have the grant reduced by the PPP loan amount